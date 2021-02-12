Bahrain Uprising Anniversary

File - In this Friday, Nov. 22, 2013 file photo, Bahraini anti-government protesters wave national flags during a march in Manama, Bahrain. A decade ago, against all odds, a popular uprising convulsed the monarchy of Bahrain as a wave of revolutionary protests swept across the Middle East. But after a brutal crackdown and years of escalating repression, activists say the small kingdom is less free now than even before the Arab Spring, as authorities crush hopes for political reform. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)

 Hasan Jamali

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A decade after demonstrators massed in Bahrain’s capital to call for the downfall of their government in 2011, authorities continue to suppress all signs of dissent. Activists behind those turbulent days say the memory of the protests that threatened the Sunni monarchy’s grip on power is all but extinguished.

But many live with the consequences.

“That was the start of the dark era,” said Jawad Fairooz, an exiled former leader of the now outlawed Al-Wefaq Shiite political party, who was stripped of his nationality for his political work in 2012.

Although many activists and protesters have escaped into exile or been imprisoned, the threat of dissent persists in this tiny kingdom with a majority-Shiite population off the eastern coast of Saudi Arabia.

