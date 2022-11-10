MACAPA, Brazil — Where the mother of all rivers meets the Atlantic Ocean in coastal Brazil, it’s not a single channel: instead, it braids around 142 miles of islands including the Bailique Archipelago.

A native of the mouth of the Amazon, Elielson Elinho, 31, knows that the struggle between the majestic river and the ocean shapes life in these islands. So much so that, early this year, his family sensed that the sea was winning, and that it was time to leave.

