PARIS (AP) — Hundred of firefighters backed by water-dropping planes battled a large forest fire, Friday, in southeastern France that has forced the evacuation of nearby villages.
Thirteen firefighters have been injured in Bordezac — the village where the fire started. Overall, 18 firefighters have been injured amid several forest fires that have burned for days in the region, according to France Info.
Unfavorable weather — drought, heat and strong winds — are complicating efforts to contain the blaze in the Gard region but its fire service said prospects were “more favorable,” Friday.
The service said 2,100 acres have burned so far in two different sites. More than 900 firefighters and two planes fought the flames in the region.
Near the Bordezac fire, villages were evacuated and roads closed.
The fire also threatened the Cévennes, a mountainous region partially protected as a UNESCO World Heritage site that crosses a large section of southeast France.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.