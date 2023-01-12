WASHINGTON — Far fewer US police officers died while on the job, in 2022, than a year earlier, due mostly to a drop in COVID-19 deaths, though the number killed by gunfire remained relatively high, according to a report released, Wednesday.
Sixty-four of the 226 officers who died in the line of duty, last year, were fatally shot, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund said. That matched the death-by-gunfire tally from 2021, with the shooting death figures from both years reflecting an increase in the average annual fatality toll over the past decade and an indication of a disturbing trend, said Bill Alexander, executive director of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington.
“We really do have some concerns about these numbers specific to firearms fatalities,” Alexander said. From 2010 to 2020, by comparison, 53 officers on average were killed by gunfire, each year.
The country has seen an overall rise in violent crime in recent years, especially from gun violence. The exact causes are hard to pinpoint, but experts say potential factors include the pandemic, which has killed more than 1 million people in the US, as well as civil unrest and fears about the economy.
The overall number of police deaths dropped, in 2022, by 61% from an all-time high of 586 a year earlier, as reduced Coronavirus infection rates and widespread availability of vaccines meant fewer officers died from COVID.
