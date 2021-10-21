LUCKNOW, India — At least 46 people have died and several are missing after floods triggered by heavy rains hit the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, officials said, Wednesday.
Rescuers worked through the night to retrieve bodies stuck in debris and to evacuate those in vulnerable areas, said S.A. Murugeshan, secretary of the state’s disaster management. On Tuesday, officials said 22 people were killed by the rains.
The mountainous state has seen incessant rains for the past three days, flooding roads, destroying bridges and causing landslides in which several homes were washed away. The situation has prompted help from more than 2,000 members of the paramilitary and civil police.
The Indian Meteorological Department said the rains were likely to recede in Uttarakhand, on Wednesday, but warned of more heavy downpours in the country’s northeastern and southern regions.
The majority of the deaths in Uttarakhand were reported in the picturesque town of Nainital, where 28 people were killed, on Tuesday, said Murugeshan. Most of the deaths were caused by homes and buildings collapsing in the torrential rains.
