WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats’ vast social and environment package was stuck in the Senate, Thursday, as leaders’ hopes for an accord with holdout Sen. Joe Manchin and approval of their flagship domestic measure in the year’s waning days seemed all but dead.
After a closed-door lunch among Senate Democrats, Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., told reporters that a statement by President Joe Biden was expected shortly giving an update on “his conversations with Sen. Manchin and others.”
Talks on the 10-year, roughly $2 trillion bill between Biden and Manchin, who wants to cut and reshape the measure, are said to have yielded little progress. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, had set Senate passage before Christmas as his goal, but disputes with Manchin and other Democrats remain and it’s become unclear how they would move forward without decisive intervention by Biden.
Schumer barely mentioned the legislation as the day’s business began. Instead, he described Democrats’ efforts to break a logjam on voting rights legislation and a pile of nominations the Senate will consider “as we continue working to bring the Senate to a position where we can move forward” on the social and environment bill.
No. 2 Senate Democrat Richard Durbin of Illinois joked to reporters that Manchin “has been camped out in the Lincoln Bedroom and has his own parking space at the White House, he’s been there so often” and said he “couldn’t ask for Joe Biden to do more” to try reaching agreement with Manchin.
Using his sway in a 50-50 Senate where Democrats need unanimity to prevail, Manchin has continued his drive to force his party to cut the bill’s cost and eliminate programs he opposes. All Republicans oppose the package, which carries many of Biden’s paramount domestic priorities.
(1) comment
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va a man with Courage. All the other Dems cower with fear when Pelosi (The Drunk IMHO) goes Uber Stupid. When Pelosi The Drunk POS Drops, and goes Hot....The Steaks are on me.* (*while supplies last)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.