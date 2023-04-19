China Beijing Fire

Investigators inspect burnt out rooms following a fire at a hospital in Beijing, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. More than dozen people have died in a fire at a Beijing hospital that forced the evacuation of dozens of patients, Chinese state media reported. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

 Mark Schiefelbein

BEIJING (AP) — A fire killed at least 21 people at a hospital in Beijing on Tuesday and forced dozens of people to evacuate, Chinese state media reported.

As clouds of black smoke billowed into the sky, people trapped in the multistory building apparently tied bedsheets into makeshift ropes and escaped by climbing out windows, as seen in videos circulating on social media. Others took refuge by perching on air conditioning units just outside.

