CONCOW, Calif. (AP) — The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California were arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said.

The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow, Monday, and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone else’s care, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, Tuesday.

