Business owner Joe Chahayed holds a check with his son, Joe Chahayed, Jr., as they pose for a picture outside his Joe's Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. CA Lottery officials presented a CA Lottery's retailer selling bonus check for "One Million US Dollars," for selling the lottery ticket that won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.

The winning numbers were selected, Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game’s member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game’s security process took precedence.

