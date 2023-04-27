Obit Douglas

Olympic-medalist and former Moët Hennessy executive Herb Douglas attends the unveiling of artist Kadir Nelson's inspired art sculpture titled, "The Major," at the World Trade Center, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in New York. Douglas, who turned a chance encounter with Jesse Owens as a young teenager into fuel to win a bronze medal in the long jump at the 1948 Olympics, has died. He was 101. The University of Pittsburgh, where Douglas starred on both the football and track teams before later serving in various roles for his alma mater, said Douglas died Saturday, April 22, 2023.

 Andrew Kelly

PITTSBURGH — Herb Douglas, who turned a chance encounter with Jesse Owens as a teenager into fuel to win a bronze medal in the long jump at the 1948 Olympics, has died. He was 101.

The University of Pittsburgh, where Douglas starred on the football and track teams before later serving in various roles for his alma mater, said Douglas died Saturday.

