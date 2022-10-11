GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Now a remnant low, former Hurricane Julia drenched Guatemala and El Salvador with torrential rains, Monday, after it reemerged in the Pacific following a pounding of Nicaragua.
At least 19 people were reported dead as a direct or indirect result of the storm.
Guatemala’s disaster prevention agency said five people died after a hillside collapsed on their house in Alta Verapaz province, burying them.
Authorities in El Salvador said five Salvadoran army soldiers died after a wall collapsed at a house where they sought refuge in the town of Comasagua, where hundreds of police and soldiers have been conducting anti-gang raids. Another soldier was injured.
Two other people died in the eastern El Salvador town of Guatajiagua after heavy rains caused a wall of their home to collapse. Another man in El Salvador died when he was swept away by a current, and another died when a tree fell on him.
Rivers overflowed their banks and El Salvador declared a state of emergency and opened 80 storm shelters.
In neighboring Honduras, a 22-year-old woman died when she was swept away by currents, and three people died when their boat swamped or capsized in northern Honduras. A man in Nicaragua was killed by a falling tree.
Julia hit Nicaragua’s central Caribbean coast, early Sunday, as a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and survived the passage over the country’s mountainous terrain, entering the Pacific late in the day as a tropical storm.
