Nicaragua Tropical Weather

Fishermen look at boats partially submerged in water after Hurricane Julia swept through the area in Bluefields, Nicaragua, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Hurricane Julia hit Nicaragua's central Caribbean coast and dumped torrential rains across Central America before reemerging over the Pacific as a tropical storm. (AP Photo/Inti Ocon)

 Inti Ocon

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Now a remnant low, former Hurricane Julia drenched Guatemala and El Salvador with torrential rains, Monday, after it reemerged in the Pacific following a pounding of Nicaragua.

At least 19 people were reported dead as a direct or indirect result of the storm.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.