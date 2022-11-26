China Deadly Fire

In this image taken from video, firefighters spray water on a fire at a residential building in Urumqi in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. A fire in an apartment building in northwestern China's Xinjiang region has killed several people and injured others, authorities said Friday, in the second major fire accident in the country this week. (AP Photo)

 UGC

BEIJING (AP) — A fire in an apartment building in northwestern China’s Xinjiang region killed 10 people and injured nine, authorities said, Friday, amid stringent lockdowns that have left many residents in the area stuck in their homes for more than three months.

The fire broke out, Thursday night, in the regional capital of Urumqi, where temperatures have dropped below freezing after dark.

