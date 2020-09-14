WORLD
Battle on to save Brazil’s wetlands from flames
BRASILIA, Brazil— A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke.
Preliminary figures from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, based on satellite images, indicate that nearly 5,800 square miles have burned in the Pantanal region since the start of August — an expanse comparable to the area consumed by the historic blazes now afflicting California.
Israeli model sentenced for tax evasion
TEL AVIV, Israel — An Israeli court sentenced top model Bar Refaeli on Sunday to nine months of community service and sentenced her mother to 16 months in prison, ending a prolonged tax evasion case that had sullied the image of a once-beloved national icon.
Refaeli entered the Tel Aviv courthouse in a beige T-shirt and wearing a light blue surgical face mask. She was accompanied by her father, Raffi, her mother, Zipi, and flanked by lawyers.
NATION
Sally set to become hurricane near Gulf Coast
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Storm Sally slowed down Sunday as it churned northward toward the US Gulf Coast, increasing the risk of heavy rain and dangerous storm surge before an expected strike as a Category 2 hurricane in southern Louisiana.
Forecasters from the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sally is expected to become a hurricane today and reach shore by early Tuesday, bringing dangerous weather conditions, including risk of flooding, to a region stretching from Morgan City, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
Also, Paulette gained hurricane status late Saturday and was expected to bring storm surge, coastal flooding and high winds to Bermuda, according to a US National Hurricane Center advisory.
Grandson of Harding and lover wants president’s body exhumed
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The grandson of US President Warren G. Harding and his lover, Nan Britton, went to court in an effort to get the Republican’s remains exhumed from the presidential memorial where they have lain since 1927.
James Blaesing told an Ohio court that he is seeking Harding’s disinterment as a way “to establish with scientific certainty” that he is the 29th president’s blood relation.
