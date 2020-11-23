WORLD
Man killed in shark attack in Australia
SYDNEY — A man died Sunday after being attacked by a shark in Western Australia state, the eighth fatality in the country this year.
Police were called to Cable Beach, a popular tourist spot on Australia’s Indian Ocean coast, at about 8:40 a.m. The 55-year-old man was pulled from the water with serious injuries and treated by police before paramedics arrived. He died at the scene, police said.
Police said later that they shot at the shark, which lingered close to the shore, for almost half an hour after the attack. The species of the shark was not immediately confirmed, but locals told reporters it may have been a tiger shark, which are sometimes drawn close to the shore by shoals of small fish.
Burkina Faso votes amid ongoing violence
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Fears of attacks by extremists prevented voting in many parts of Burkina Faso on Sunday, as the country went to the polls for presidential and legislative elections marred by ongoing violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.
Election and local government officials told The Associated Press that certain polling stations in the Center North, Sahel and East regions that were expected to open had not, and those that did had to close early because of the fear of attacks.
NATION
Sheriff: Rapper made music, then fatally shot pair
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida rapper spent an evening recording music in a makeshift studio and then fatally shot two men who were with him, authorities say.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release that Billy Bennett Adams III, 23, was arrested Saturday on two counts of premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm and one count of armed burglary of a structure.
Adams, who records under the name Ace NH, was jailed in Tampa without bail Sunday. It wasn’t immediately clear from jail records if he had an attorney.
Cars line up for miles for Perry food giveaway
ATLANTA — Thousands of people jammed roads for miles in Atlanta on Sunday to try to get boxes of food and gift cards donated by entertainer Tyler Perry.
Tyler Perry Studios said they had enough boxes of canned vegetables and $25 gift cards for 5,000 families to drive through and pick up.
The studio said it was out of food by 10 a.m. Sunday.
