WORLD
Anti-France protests continue; Macron seeks understanding
KARACHI — Hundreds of protesters in Pakistan on Sunday burned effigies of France’s leader and chanted anti-French slogans, as President Emmanuel Macron tried to send a message of understanding to Muslims around the world.
Smaller demonstrations in Lebanon, Turkey and India followed on anti-France protests across the Muslim world last week that were mostly led by Islamist groups.
The renewed protests came after President Macron’s interview late Saturday in which he said that he understood the shock Muslims felt at caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad.
Sword-wielding man arrested after Halloween deaths in Quebec
QUEBEC CITY — A man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a Japanese sword was arrested Sunday on suspicion of killing two people and wounding five others on Halloween near the historic Château Frontenac hotel in Quebec City.
The attack on randomly chosen victims went on for nearly two-and-a-half hours while police pursued the man armed with a katana throughout the city’s downtown core on foot, Quebec Police Chief Robert Pigeon said.
Quebec’s prosecutor’s office said Carl Girouard, 24, faces two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.
NATION
Feds: Florida officers protected cocaine shipment
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Two South Florida police officers, who liked to pattern themselves after the “Bad Boys” movie franchise, are facing charges that they provided protection for a fake cocaine transfer orchestrated by federal agents.
Miami-Dade County officers Roderick Flowers and Keith Edwards Jr. are charged federally with conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine. The Miami Herald reports that the two liked to pose in social media photos as the Miami police officers played by Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in the “Bad Boys” films.
According to court records, a DEA source began meeting in May with a South Florida businessman, Manuel Hernandez, about laundering money that the source claimed was from cocaine sales for the Sinaola Cartel, a Mexican drug ring.
