WORLD
Britain’s Johnson in self-isolation, has no virus symptoms
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after being told he came into contact with someone who tested positive for the Coronavirus, officials said Sunday.
“He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic,” a statement from his office said.
Johnson “is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19,” it added.
Israel advances plans in sensitive east Jerusalem settlement
JERUSALEM — A settlement watchdog group said Sunday Israel is moving ahead with new construction of hundreds of homes in a strategic east Jerusalem settlement that threatens to cut off parts of the city claimed by Palestinians from the West Bank.
The group, Peace Now, said the Israel Land Authority announced on its website Sunday that it had opened up tenders for more than 1,200 new homes in the key settlement of Givat Hamatos in east Jerusalem.
NATION
Five dead in wreck with wrong-way driver in SC
LAURENS, S.C. — A car driving the wrong way on a South Carolina interstate caused a wreck that killed five people early Sunday morning, troopers said.
All five people in the two cars were trapped in the wreckage on Interstate 385 in Laurens County and had to be cut from the crumpled metal. Four of them died at the scene and the fifth person died at the hospital, South Carolina Trooper Joe Hovis said.
The wreck happened when a 2014 Kia heading the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-385 near Laurens and hit a 2020 Hyundai head on around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Hovis said in a statement.
Authorities looking into Black teen’s death
NEW IBERIA, La. — A Louisiana sheriff said Saturday that his office is “working hard to ensure no stone is left unturned” in determining what led to the death of a Black 15-year-old whose disappearance sparked speculation about racial crime.
“I want to assure the public that I, and my team, are doing everything we can, and following every lead, to gather evidence into what happened in the untimely death of Quawan “Bobby” Charles,” Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.