WORLD
German experts defuse WWII-era bomb in Frankfurt
BERLIN — German explosives experts successfully defused and disposed of a 1,100 pound bomb Sunday in the country’s financial capital Frankfurt, which was dropped during World War II and discovered during recent construction.
About 13,000 residents were evacuated from the city’s Gallus district and trains were stopped from running through the area as Hesse state experts went to work on the bomb.
The bomb was found during construction Thursday.
Saudi prince strongly criticizes Israel at summit
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A prominent Saudi prince harshly criticized Israel on Sunday at a Bahrain security summit that was remotely attended by Israel’s foreign minister, showing the challenges any further deals between Arab states and Israel face in the absence of an independent Palestinian state.
The fiery remarks by Prince Turki al-Faisal at the Manama Dialogue appeared to catch Israel’s foreign minister off guard, particularly as Israelis receive warm welcomes from officials in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates following agreements to normalize ties.
NATION
Three years later, dog reunited with owners
WHEATON, Ill. — A whiff of her old blanket was enough for Lola: The black Lab was back in her owners’ arms three years after the Michigan dog disappeared on a trip to suburban Chicago.
“I feel like I’m in a dream right now,” Debra Mejeur said Saturday when she and her husband, Steve, were reunited with Lola at DuPage County Animal Services.
Lola vanished from a fenced yard in 2017 when the Mejeurs, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, were visiting a friend in Elk Grove Village.
Man is missing after falling from dinner cruise
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The US Coast Guard says a man went missing after falling into the water from a dinner-cruise ship in the Gulf Coast in Florida.
The agency said Saturday that Joel Henderson, 37, was not wearing a lifejacket when he fell from the Capt. J.P. boat late Friday.
The company J.C. Cruises says Capt J.P. is a 475-passenger paddlewheel boat that tours the scenic Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers, Florida.
