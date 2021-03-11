NEWPORT BEACH — Youths suspected of being involved in an attack on a man on a Newport Beach street have been identified, authorities said.
The assault occurred Saturday night on Balboa Peninsula and was recorded on video that has been widely seen.
Officers responded to a report of a fight and found the man with serious injuries but the youths were gone.
