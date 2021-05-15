ACTON — Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District trustee Michael Fox announced his resignation Thursday night, effective Friday, so that his wife Nancy could apply for future positions that the District may post.
Fox has served on the school Board for seven years. He was re-elected last November for a four-year term that ends in December 2024.
Fox becomes the third trustee within the last five years to resign before the end of his term.
Under state law, a school Board typically has 60 days from the date of a vacancy to order a special election or make a provisional appointment. A special election could cost an estimated $60,000 based on previous estimates.
State law also says that if a Board vacancy occurs within six months, or 130 days, prior to a regularly scheduled school Board election, and the vacant Board seat is not scheduled to be filled at the election, then the seat shall be filled at a special election consolidated with the regular election. The Board’s next election is November 2022.
The Board most recently appointed former trustee Brandon Roque in August 2019 to the seat held by former trustee Ed Porter. Porter resigned in June 2019 after he was elected to a third term in November 2018. Roque served through December. The unexpired seat came up for election in November. Roque lost the seat to Board Clerk Chad Wadsworth.
Fox’s Board colleagues thanked him for his service.
“It’s a volunteer job that isn’t easy, and a lot of criticism of the things come with the job that you’re volunteering for,” President Kelly Jensen said. “Thank you so much for all you’ve done. I’m going to miss you a lot; I’m going to really miss you being part of this Board.”
Fox explained that when their children became school-age, they were determined that their children attend school in their home community. Since both commuted, Nancy, a physical therapist, put her career aside, dedicated herself to their children, and actively participated in their education.
Like many parents, she volunteered in classrooms, served as secretary of Acton Schools Music Organization and worked part-time for the school district 11 years ago.
“I’m grateful for the choice she made; more than anyone she’s responsible for the people that our kids have become,” Fox said during Thursday’s Board meeting. “But the moment I joined the Board seven years ago, Nancy became precluded from materially changing her role with the district, it’s state law.”
Fox added his wife has worked for the district in the same capacity for 11 years.
“So why now and why so abruptly? Nine months to a year ago no one could have seen the changes that are happening in the district right now —changes in budget, position control, and early retirement programs,” Fox said.
Fox, who voted against the District’s early retirement program, said the program will result in a potential reshuffling of roles for employees because some positions will get filled. Current district employees will have an opportunity to apply for a new position.
“If I continue to sit here my wife is locked out of applying to any potential new opening for roles in the district that might be refilled, or at any role in the district at all,” Fox said. “So for our family we’re talking about the role that my wife goes to everyday vs the volunteer activity I perform with you all every two weeks.”
Fox added he is proud of his service and the Board members that he has served with, past and present.
The Board approved 13 resignations/retirements Thursday night, including three teachers, eight classified employees, and two classified management.
“I thank you all for the opportunity to have served with you, and I thank the students and parents for the opportunity to have served for you,” Fox said. “I hope that there are a few community members who may be interested in taking my seat. I encourage you to do so, it’s a very rewarding endeavor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.