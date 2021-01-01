LOS ANGELES — An advisory for likely pollution from New Year’s Eve fireworks went into effect Thursday in a large portion of Southern California.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District said the advisory for high levels of particulate matter and metal air pollutants would be in effect through this morning.
The air quality index could reach the category of unhealthy for sensitive groups, or even higher, the district said.
Widespread personal use of fireworks has become a problem in the region, even though it is largely banned. Fireworks emissions and a stagnant weather pattern combined to create terrible air quality last Fourth of July.
People in direct proximity to personal fireworks may be exposed to fine particulate matter concentrations far in excess of the regional measurements, according to the district, which encompasses major portions of Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.
