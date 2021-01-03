It occurs to me that:
Raise your hand if you predicted the 2021 Rose Bowl would be played in Texas.
A letter writer who argues that we can’t blame Gov. Gavin Newsom for everything that goes wrong in California seems never to stop blaming President Donald Trump for everything that goes wrong in America.
I understand now why there was a brief lull in the year-round fireworks in Lancaster — they saved them all for New Year’s Eve.
Trump should remember the old country music song: “How Can I Miss You if You Won’t Go Away?”
Imagine spending your entire senior year of high school at home in front of a computer instead of with your friends and teachers at school.
Audible informs me I listened to 48 books last year — best way to make use of time while exercising and driving.
Dion (81) and Bob Dylan (79) put out what in my view were the best albums of 2020, “Blues with Friends” and “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” respectively.
This is the best column I’ve written all year — oh, wait.
Newsweek named failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams one of its “unsung heroes” of 2020, but if you read The New York Times, Washington Post, et al, you would have to say she is pretty well sung.
That pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood literally said that Vice President Mike Pence should be charged with treason and shot tells you all you need to know about the crowd trying to reverse the election.
On the other hand, the national media makes it sound like challenging the election certification in Congress is unprecedented, but Democrats did it the last three times the Republicans won the presidency.
I hope I can get more haircuts than I got in 2020 (two).
If nothing else, and there probably is nothing else, living through a deadly pandemic makes you appreciate the precious gift of each day and makes you value your loved ones.
You can find some great old films for free on Amazon Prime or even YouTube — I watched “A Lonely Place” with Humphrey Bogart and Gloria Grahame, a terrific 1950 film noir.
Everyone of a certain age was saddened to learn of the passing at age 82 of Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann on the farcical ’60s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island” and charmed locals with her appearance at the senior expo a few years ago.
I like to joke that my favorite “Gilligan’s Island” episode was the one where the professor devised a plan to get them rescued from the island, but the blundering Gilligan messed it all up at the end (yes, basically every episode).
One of the great unanswered questions of the 20th Century: Why did the “Gilligan’s Island” passengers take trunks of clothes for a “three-hour tour”?
Not to be unduly pessimistic, but does anyone think Tuesday’s Georgia runoff election will go smoothly and yield clear winners on Election Night?
It’s amazing how many biographies and histories that include the period from 1918 to 1920 go on at length about World War I, Versailles, and other things going on at the time — but make little or no mention of the flu pandemic that killed tens of millions.
Portland, of course, rang in the new year with a riot.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
