LAKE LOS ANGELES — Wilsona School District’s Board of Education unanimously appointed veteran educator Steve Doyle as the school district’s 10th superintendent at Thursday night’s meeting, the district announced.
Doyle will succeed Superintendent Susan Andreas-Bervel, who will retire at the end of the school year.
Doyle comes to Wilsona with 34 years’ experience in the field of education. He most recently served as superintendent of Castaic Union School District for the past 7½ years. Prior to that, Doyle worked in Keppel Union School District for 26½ years, serving as the superintendent, assistant superintendent of Business Services, director of Support Services, principal of Lake Los Angeles School and a teacher for eight years.
“His extensive experience in district finance and serving small communities has equipped him with an in-depth understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing today’s educational landscape,” the announcement said. “Throughout his career, Mr. Doyle has consistently demonstrated a strong passion for improving educational outcomes and creating inclusive and equitable learning environments for all students.”
“I am excited to come back to work in the Antelope Valley, specifically the community of Lake Los Angeles,” Doyle said in a statement. “I am very familiar with the many challenges that our families and communities face in the unincorporated Los Angeles county area. I look forward to building relationships with our staff and the community and continuing the work of supporting the community together. I believe that students must always be the focus of our decision-making, that building strong relationships with staff and community fosters trust and that we must strive to be fiscally conservative while focused on our priorities as the stewards of taxpayer dollars.”
Doyle and his wife Michelle, a first-grade teacher, have three grown children (Ashley, Patrick, and Austin). In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his two granddaughters (Riley and Maya), cooking and supporting his Minnesota sports teams.
In March, Wilsona’s Board of Education unanimously approved a $17,500 agreement with executive search firm Leadership Associates to conduct a search for a new superintendent. Input for the new superintendent included sessions with administrators and staff, community open forum for parents and district stakeholders and an online survey.
In recent years, the Glendora-based firm has conducted superintendent and assistant superintendent searches for Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District, Antelope Valley Union High School District and Lancaster School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.