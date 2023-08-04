Legacy at Palmdale

Palmdale Councilman Austin Bishop (fifth from left), Mayor Laura Bettencourt and Councilman Richard Loa and representatives from Transwestern Development Co. CBRE and Fullmer Construction break ground Thursday for Legacy at Palmdale, a 99,850-square-foot, state-of-the-art industrial warehouse to be constructed in the Fairway Business Park.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE — The future Legacy at Palmdale, a 99,850 square-foot, state-of-the-art industrial warehouse to be constructed in the city’s Fairway Business Park by Transwestern Development Co., will bring jobs and economic development to the city, officials said at a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning.

The building will be constructed on approximately five acres on Legacy Lane off Avenue O in the business park. It will have 5,000 square feet of office space, a 32-foot clear height (the maximum height at which product can be safely stored on racking), 15 dock-high doors, two ground-level doors and a state-of-the-art sprinkler system.

shunkawea
shunkawea

Why a warehouse? Doesn't the AV need another thirty more strip malls or another 80 Del Tacos and Carl's Jr's? We don't have one on each and every corner yet. Or how about another 70 or so cut-rate dentist offices. And gas stations with mini-malls around them, we only have 1,896 of those.........great planning and vision, elected officials and city engineers.

