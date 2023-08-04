PALMDALE — The future Legacy at Palmdale, a 99,850 square-foot, state-of-the-art industrial warehouse to be constructed in the city’s Fairway Business Park by Transwestern Development Co., will bring jobs and economic development to the city, officials said at a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning.
The building will be constructed on approximately five acres on Legacy Lane off Avenue O in the business park. It will have 5,000 square feet of office space, a 32-foot clear height (the maximum height at which product can be safely stored on racking), 15 dock-high doors, two ground-level doors and a state-of-the-art sprinkler system.
“The city of Palmdale is very excited to be here today to welcome Transwestern Development Company to Palmdale,” Mayor Laura Bettencourt said. “This is no small organization. This is a huge corporation that does work nationwide.”
The Texas-based company develops office, industrial, multi-family, mixed-use and healthcare projects across the United States. Since 2012, Transwestern Development has completed 26.5 million square feet of projects throughout the United States.
“Transwestern Development is comprised of experts in every facet of development and we are thrilled for them to have chosen Palmdale for their next venture, which is called Legacy at Palmdale,” Bettencourt said.
John Privett, a partner with Transwestern Development, said the company is thrilled to invest its dollars in the city.
“We are Palmdale believers for a number of reasons,” he said. “We love the neighborhood; we love the amenities; and we love the labor and we love working with the city.”
The project will be concrete tilt-wall construction and is expected to be completed by February.
“It’s designed to be really flexible,” Privett said.
Richard Ramirez, first vice president for Advisory and Transaction Services with CBRE, a commercial real estate services and investment firm, said the building could have one or two tenants in industries such as defense, aerospace, specialized manufacturing or e-commerce.
Councilman Austin Bishop, whose Council District 1 includes the future development site, said Transwestern Development was named by Fortune magazine as one of the 2023 Best Workplaces for Millennials.
“This company built skyscrapers so there’s no doubt that they’re going to do a fantastic job with this building here,” he said.
Bishop thanked the company for recognizing Palmdale as the hub of investment and growth.
“Our business-friendly environment, geography, qualified workforce, affordable living and quality of life are attractive to a diverse range of industries” he said. “We know this facility will attract fantastic tenants.”
Councilman Richard Loa also praised the development.
“We’re always talking about jobs, jobs, jobs,” Loa said. “This project will bring jobs, not just to construction but with everything that’s going to come after that.”
He added the city is moving from a desert, agricultural are to an urban area where families come to raise their children.
“Every time there’s a groundbreaking like this for some new project it’s very exciting because it identifies us as a progressive city as far as jobs and families are concerned.” Loa said.
Why a warehouse? Doesn't the AV need another thirty more strip malls or another 80 Del Tacos and Carl's Jr's? We don't have one on each and every corner yet. Or how about another 70 or so cut-rate dentist offices. And gas stations with mini-malls around them, we only have 1,896 of those.........great planning and vision, elected officials and city engineers.
