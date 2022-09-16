Pilot Travel Center

The new Pilot Travel Center, on Pearblossom Highway in Palmdale, will celebrate its grand opening, today, with a variety of giveaways and entertainment.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE — Pilot Co. will celebrate the grand opening of its new Pilot Travel Center in Palmdale, today, with gas card giveaways, swag and freebies from the Monster Energy Girls and a performance by the Monster Energy break-dancing team.

The celebration is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center is at 5231 Pearblossom Highway.

Tags

