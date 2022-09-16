PALMDALE — Pilot Co. will celebrate the grand opening of its new Pilot Travel Center in Palmdale, today, with gas card giveaways, swag and freebies from the Monster Energy Girls and a performance by the Monster Energy break-dancing team.
The celebration is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center is at 5231 Pearblossom Highway.
Pilot Co. is also scheduled to donate $20,000 to local schools as part of its commitment to giving back.
“We’ve been fueling travelers across California for 28 years and are proud to open our 34th location in the state,” Allison Cornish, vice president of Store Modernization at Pilot Company, said in a release announcing the grand opening celebration. “Our team worked hard to make this store open as quickly as possible, and we’re looking forward to celebrating them as they begin to serve the Palmdale community and everyday travelers.”
The Palmdale Pilot Travel Center opened, about six weeks ago. The center includes a deli with grab-and-go options for made-in-house pizza, burgers, homestyle meals, salads, sandwiches, soup and hot and cold snacks.
The facility features 14 gasoline fueling positions and seven diesel lanes with biofuel, DEF (diesel exhaust fluid) and high-speed pumps for quicker refueling. There are 55 truck parking spots and five showers. There is also a public laundry. The center includes a Subway location and Cinnabon kiosk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.