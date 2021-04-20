PALMDALE — A free walk-up mass COVID-19 vaccination site has opened at Palmdale Oasis Park, 3850 East Ave. S, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office announced.
Vaccinations will be given inside the park recreation center, which adjoins DryTown Water Park.
The Oasis Park site administers the Pfizer vaccine, so it is open to all persons age 16 and older.
Appointments can be made at myturn.ca.gov. As of 8 a.m. Monday, more than 6,000 appointments remain available this week at Oasis Park.
The website lists numerous other vaccination sites in the Antelope Valley, including at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds.
People who don’t have an email address or a mobile phone, or who need help making an appointment, can call the state vaccination hotline from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 1-833-422-4255.
The Oasis Park vaccination site is staffed by Curative Inc. and hosted by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the City of Palmdale.
The site is open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., daily. Approximately 800 doses were administered on Monday. The site will be up to 1,500 doses a day on April 26. The goal is to reach 2,000 doses a day, depending on vaccine availability. Those younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian to receive the vaccine.
There is no charge for vaccinations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.