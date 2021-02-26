ROSAMOND — The state has launched a new vaccination clinic that opened for a soft launch on Wednesday in Rosamond.
Michelle Corson, the public relations officer for Kern County Public Health, said they are thrilled the state was able to get the vaccination site at 2500 20th St. West operational.
“This is just fantastic because we know that we need to offer these vaccines to all of our residents,” she said. “Kern County is so widespread and diverse with various communities, so getting into each of the communities is such a priority. We are happy that the state has made this possible.”
In addition to the site opening up in Rosamond, the state also launched two other clinics in Kern County in Arvin and Wasco.
Corson said the supply for the clinic will be separate from the allotment for Public Health adding to the overall total of vaccines available for the county.
“We really do see this as an infusion of more vaccine to our residents that need it the most, so that’s quite exciting,” she said.
The clinic will be getting direct shipments of the vaccine, but Corson said it has not been finalized as to who the clinic will partner with for those vaccines to funnel through.
Effective this week, vaccine distribution allotment decisions are being made at the state level in partnership with third-party administrator Blue Shield.
“Any of those local decisions are no more,” Corson said. “The state is working with (Blue Shield). They are making all of those determinations so everything will be coming directly from the state, so to speak.”
To make an appointment for a vaccine, residents across the state will now be required to use the MyTurn system.
“It certainly has been a confusing time,” Corson said. “But the hope is with this new statewide system when the transition is complete, this is going to be a smooth way for all residents to get those needed vaccines and that information and be able to register all in one place.”
The only locations using the MyTurn system in Kern County are the new clinics in Rosamond, Arvin and Wasco and the vaccination site at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
The Rosamond vaccination site will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Anyone can register to make an appointment by visiting MyTurn.ca.gov or calling 833-422-4255.
