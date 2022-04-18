LANCASTER — Lancaster School District stakeholders will have two opportunities to meet the District’s new superintendent, Paul Marietti, before his official start date, on July 1.
Marietti will succeed Superintendent Michele Bowers, who is retiring after 10 years as the District’s top administrator. Marietti was selected as the new superintendent by the Board of Education following final interviews held last month.
Marietti will be available, from 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at the Park View Educational Complex boardroom, 808 West Ave. J. Marietti will also be there from 3 to 5 p.m., May 24.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Marietti to our District,” Board President Greg Tepe said. “We are looking forward to working with him as he brings his expertise and knowledge in leading a large district with a diverse community. His commitment is to meet the needs of all students and involving the community in improving student outcomes.”
The Board hired executive search firm Leadership Associates to conduct the search. The firm conducted interviews with administrators and staff, parents, and district stakeholders to prepare the plan to seek a new superintendent.
The Board approved Marietti’s three-year contract at the April 5 meeting. The contract is good from July 1 to June 30, 2025.
Marietti’s starting salary will be $230,000 a year. He will be eligible for a 3% salary increase each year following a satisfactory or better performance evaluation.
He will receive an annual stipend of $3,500 for his doctoral degree. He will also receive a $500 monthly vehicle allowance for expenses related to the performance of his day-to-day duties and obligations, according to the contract. The District will also provide Marietti with a cellphone.
Marietti serves as superintendent of Fowler Unified School District, in Fowler, in Fresno County. Marietti was tasked with replacing four of the five district level administration positions when he entered the superintendent’s position in Fowler in 2019. He created a business department, human resources department, and special education department at that district. He led the community in creation of a strategic plan and strengthening the district’s financial position, according to a biography.
Prior to that position, Marietti served as assistant superintendent of Human Resources for Pleasant Valley Elementary School District and director of student services and special education for Temple City Unified School District. He served as director of student services at Ventura County Office of Education from 2011 to 2015.
Marietti began his career as a general education and special education teacher for 13 years at Los Angeles Unified School District. He became an assistant principal, then principal, at Santa Paula Union High School District in 2005.
A graduate of the University of Southern California’s Urban Superintendent’s Academy, Marietti earned his Doctor of Education from California Lutheran University. He has two master’s degrees from Azusa Pacific University in educational leadership and in history from California State University, Los Angeles. He graduated from California State University Fullerton in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in history.
Marietti is a Latino, and during his interviews, he praised the success of the Lancaster School District’s dual immersion language program, the District said.
Marietti is married to his wife, Sonie, who is a middle school math teacher. They have two daughters: Toni, a senior majoring in environmental science at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and Frankie, a high school senior who will attend the University of California, San Diego, in the fall.
