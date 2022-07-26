Marietti

New Lancaster School District Superintendent Paul Marietti (left) sits for a professional photo by photographer Anthony Hinojoza at the District office.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Lancaster School District Superintendent Paul Marietti looks forward to meeting more District employees, including teachers, as he settles into his new position.

The Lancaster School District Board of Education hired him in April to succeed former superintendent Michele Bowers, who retired in June. Marietti has attended Board meetings since April, when his appointment was announced.

