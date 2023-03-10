LOS ANGELES — The first in a new series of atmospheric rivers flowed into California on Thursday and forecasters warned that widespread heavy rain would raise the threat of flooding in a state still digging out from earlier storms.
Rain spread across the north by early afternoon but forecasters said the heart of the atmospheric river wouldn’t arrive until late in the day. The heaviest rains were expected to last into early today, followed by lesser precipitation.
