LANCASTER — The new mini-pitch at El Dorado Park is complete thanks to the US Soccer Foundation and Target, the City announced Wednesday.
Soccer is the most popular game in the world, and Lancaster values its ability to bring people together from all over the world and create a universally positive environment and enjoyable experience, the City said in a release.
The El Dorado Park project is part of the US Soccer Foundation’s Safe Places To Play program. The program seeks to transform underutilized areas into state-of-the-art pitches by creating safe soccer play spaces that all community residents can use.
In support of the program’s mission to improve lives and communities through soccer, Target pledged $6 million to create 100 mini-pitches in communities across the country by the end of 2020, and Lancaster was selected as one of them. Target and the US Soccer Foundation have also set a goal of installing 1,000 mini-pitches by 2026.
El Dorado Park, one of three county parks that were transferred to the City’s ownership when it incorporated in November 1977, is adjacent to El Dorado Elementary School. It features a number of amenities, including a preschool room, tennis court, softball field, playground, picnic tables and restrooms. Adding this mini-pitch soccer field to the park creates a safe play space that all community residents can use and enjoy.
“Our Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Community Services Department has been hard at work putting together this new field over the past months and we’re pleased to announce that it’s ready to visit,” the release said.
Visitors are reminded to follow all Los Angeles County safety guidelines when visiting the park. Guidelines may be found at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/coronavirus/docs/people/FAQOutdoorRecreation.pdf
