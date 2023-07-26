Lancaster Auto Mall signs

The Lancaster Auto Mall will get 12 25-foot tall pylon signs along the western boundary near the Antelope Valley Freeway to better alert passing motorists about the dealerships and different automotive brands available at the mall.

 Photo courtesy of City of Lancaster

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Auto Mall will get new signage along the western boundary near the Antelope Valley Freeway to better alert passing motorists about the dealerships and different automotive brands available at the mall.

The auto mall was originally developed in 1989 on approximately 49 acres at the northwest corner of 10th Street West and Avenue K-8; it has since expanded to include an additional dealership on the northeast corner of 10th Street West and Avenue K-8. In total there are seven dealerships selling 11 different car brands. The specific brands sold are Ford, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Honda, Mazda, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Lincoln, Toyota and Subaru.

