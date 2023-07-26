LANCASTER — The Lancaster Auto Mall will get new signage along the western boundary near the Antelope Valley Freeway to better alert passing motorists about the dealerships and different automotive brands available at the mall.
The auto mall was originally developed in 1989 on approximately 49 acres at the northwest corner of 10th Street West and Avenue K-8; it has since expanded to include an additional dealership on the northeast corner of 10th Street West and Avenue K-8. In total there are seven dealerships selling 11 different car brands. The specific brands sold are Ford, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Honda, Mazda, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Lincoln, Toyota and Subaru.
The proposed project is a capital improvement project by the city on behalf of the Lancaster Auto Mall.
“In order to increase the auto mall’s visibility to motorists and promote the dealerships and brands available, the city is proposing to install a total of 12 pylon signs, starting just north of Avenue K-8 and ending just before the existing auto mall monument sign as part of a capital improvement project,” senior planner Jocelyn Swain said at the July 17 Planning Commission meeting.
The pylon signs would be a maximum of 25 feet in height, as measured from ground to the top of the sign, and would be spaced every 70 feet along the freeway frontage, with the brand logo display area measuring 54 square feet that would be internally illuminated with a static display, she added.
The display area would be placed on top of a stainless steel column that is encased in an aluminum column cover and painted in a satin finish with a clear coat anti-graffiti covering. Inset in the column structure would be a color-changing, programmable LED array. Landscaping would be installed at the base of each pylon sign.
City code permits the installation of pylon signs within the Commercial zone subject to certain conditions including a 12-foot maximum height unless a conditional use permit is obtained; one pylon sign for each site with a minimum of 150 feet of frontage along a major arterial; 15-foot separation distance from interior lot lines; and installation of landscaping.
“All of the parcels within the auto mall have a street-side frontage that is at least 150 feet in length,” Swain said. “However, only eight of the lots have frontages along a major arterial.”
In order to provide all dealerships and brands with equal visibility to passing motorists, the pylon signs for each brand would be placed along the Antelope Valley frontage of the auto mall.
This equates to the four lots with current frontage along the freeway, the four lots with frontage along 10th Street West, and four lots within the interior of the auto mall. The variance is being requested to locate all of the signs in an area with the best visibility and to increase the total number of pylon signs that would be allowed from eight to 12.
Commissioner Daniel Tufts asked about xeriscaping along the signs.
Swain said the landscaping would be around the base of the signs and be drought-tolerant in accordance with city standards.
“It would all be located within the city’s landscape easement of the auto mall; it would not be within the Caltrans right-of-way,” she said.
Commission Vice Chair Cassandra Harvey asked about the lumens for the signs, noting some signs can be blinding.
The Lancaster Planning Commission voted 6-0 to approve a conditional use permit and variance to allow for the installation of 12 25-foot tall pylon signs, with commissioner Leslie Underwood absent.
