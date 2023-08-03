Superbloom

Andi Campognone (from left), manager of arts and museums for the city of Lancaster; artist Joseph O’Connell; Councilman Darrell Dorris; Sonya Patterson, director of Parks, Arts, Recreation and Community Services; and Councilman Ken Mann cut the ribbon Wednesday morning on O’Connell’s Superbloom! art piece at the southwestern corner of Lancaster Boulevard and 10th Street West.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — The brilliant blue, green, orange, red, purple and yellow disks of various sizes carefully arranged on sturdy aluminum stalks at the southwest corner of Lancaster Boulevard and 10th Street West is the city of Lancaster’s latest public art piece.

The Superbloom! sculpture by artist Joseph O’Connell is part of Lancaster’s Art in Public Places program. The aluminum stalks are held together with bolts and rivets reminiscent of the aerospace industry. The varying heights of the disks symbolize the organic growth of wildflowers as well as the continuous progress and development of the community.

