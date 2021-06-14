LANCASTER — The City will loan the Friends of the Antelope Valley Fair Inc. $250,000 to complete the Antelope Valley Rural Museum.
The museum’s permanent home will be a 12,000 square-foot building at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds near its current home. The new building will triple the space the museum now shares with the Farm and Garden Building.
Antelope Valley Rural Museum directors held a groundbreaking ceremony for the museum in August 2019. The new building will include more than 10,000 square feet of exhibition space, a library, kitchen, and community meeting room that will be open to other historical groups.
The facility’s shell is now complete. The loan would allow for accelerated completion of the museum’s interior, thus helping to make the museum’s extensive and growing collection accessible to the community as soon as possible, according to a staff report.
The City Council unanimously approved the loan at Tuesday’s meeting.
The term of the loan is two years with no payments due for two years. The full amount, with interest accrued in accordance with the Local Agency Investment Fund rate, will be due in a balloon payment at the end of the term. The loan may be repaid at any time in advance of the due date with no prepayment penalties, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.