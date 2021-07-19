LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will spend $385,265 to replace the roof on the future District headquarters at 176 Holston Drive in the Lancaster Business Park.
The Board voted 3-1 at the July 14 meeting to approve a contract with Palmdale-based Western Pacific Roofing Corp. as the lowest responsible bidder and authorize Assistant Superintendent Brian Hawkins to execute the contract on behalf of the District.
Member Victoria Ruffin cast the dissenting vote. Member Amanda Parrell was absent.
The building, which previously served as a call center, was built in 2002. The original roof needs to be replaced. NRC Roofing Consultants recommended the District install a single-play PVC 20-year NDL roof over the top of the existing roof, according to a staff report.
The District is expected to move into its new headquarters later this year or early next year. The new space will bring all of the district’s departments under one roof to better serve students, parents and the community as well as improve collaboration and communication among district staff.
The Board also voted 3-1, with Ruffin dissenting, to approve a change order for $46,502 with Gary Little Construction Inc. as part of the remodel of the building. That will increase the total contract amount to $8,235,695.
