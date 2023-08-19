AVUHSD bylaws

Antelope Valley Union High School District trustee Donita Winn (from left) Vice President Carla Corona, President Charles Hughes, Clerk Miguel Sanchez, trustee Jill McGrady, student trustee Kevin Delgado and Superintendent Greg Nehen attend Thursday’s board meeting.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District trustee Donita Winn will come up with a revised board bylaw at the suggestion of board attorney Jabari Willis after a discussion Thursday about a proposed revision to Board Bylaw 9124: Attorney.

The board also discussed a proposed change to Board Bylaw 9100: Organization that would allow board officers to serve consecutive years in the same office. The proposed revisions to both bylaws were on Thursday’s agenda for a first read and discussion.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.