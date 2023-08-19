LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District trustee Donita Winn will come up with a revised board bylaw at the suggestion of board attorney Jabari Willis after a discussion Thursday about a proposed revision to Board Bylaw 9124: Attorney.
The board also discussed a proposed change to Board Bylaw 9100: Organization that would allow board officers to serve consecutive years in the same office. The proposed revisions to both bylaws were on Thursday’s agenda for a first read and discussion.
The proposed changes to Board Bylaw 9124: Attorney, include replacing the phrase “Board of Trustees” with “Governing Board” and changing a lowercase “d” to an uppercase “D” in reference to the district.
The proposed revision would also add two sentences: “The Superintendent shall provide the Board with an update on conferences with legal counsel at the subsequent closed session during a regularly scheduled Board meeting. Any board member shall provide the Board with an update on conferences with legal counsel at the subsequent closed session during a regularly scheduled Board meeting.”
On Dec. 16, the board unanimously agreed to designate the board president and Superintendent Greg Nehen to confer with district legal representatives regarding legal services and report back monthly to the board. The item went back before the board at the Jan. 12 meeting. Board President Charles Hughes motioned for any member of the board to be able to confer with legal representatives. Hughes also made the motion at the Dec. 16 meeting. The board voted 4-1, with Winn dissenting, to approve Hughes’ motion.
“I thought we’d actually discussed this already that as board members rather than each of us calling the attorney that we would not do that,” trustee Jill McGrady said at Thursday’s meeting. “If we each had the same question, we wouldn’t be going to the attorney on the same question and having billable hours.”
McGrady added that she had never heard of the superintendent giving the board a report anytime he speaks to the attorney.
“We did pass a motion that exactly says what this bylaw change says,” Hughes said.
Superintendent Greg Nehen wrote the proposed bylaw revision, he added.
Winn sought more transparency.
“The public should be able to know,” she said. “I’m not asking that we tell everybody what we’ve talked about to our legal counsel, just that it took place.”
Willis noted Thursday was the first reading of the proposed revision.
“Since you have a proposal for a revision to this proposed bylaw, this is only a first reading; you will not be voting on it this evening,” Willis said. “I would suggest that you provide the board in writing your proposed revision so that a second reading could occur at a subsequent meeting.”
“All I want is the public to understand that money is being spent in a certain way,” Winn said at Thursday’s meeting.
Hughes said Winn should come up with a separate bylaw, saying it was not related to the proposed revision.
The board also discussed a proposed change to Board Bylaw 9100: Organization to allow board members to serve more than one consecutive year in the same office.
The board’s current officers are President Charles Hughes, Vice President Carla Corona and Clerk Miguel Sanchez. They were elected as officers last December following their election to the board in November.
The proposed revision would change the bylaw to eliminate the phrase “No Board member shall serve more than one consecutive year in the same office” and to replace “Board of Trustees” with “Governing Board.”
In California, school boards hold an annual organizational meeting each December where members elect officers including a president, vice president and clerk.
Most school boards have a rotation of officers, McGrady said.
“It’s not a bylaw of the state; they just suggest that it’s a good way of governing,” McGrady said. “It gives every board member, possibly, an opportunity to be an officer.”
McGrady expressed confidence in Corona, an adjunct instructor at Antelope Valley College, to lead board meetings.
“She’s intelligent; she has a background in education,” McGrady said. “Voters in her area chose her to lead, so let’s give her an opportunity.”
McGrady added that Sanchez should also have an opportunity to lead board meetings.
“He was chosen by the voters in his area; let’s give him the opportunity to lead and be all he can be,” she said.
Winn concurred.
“I agree that we all have the same leadership abilities,” she said. “We should be afforded the opportunity to be the president, the vice president and the clerk. It’s hard to do that over four years if you have the ability to keep somebody in office more than two years.”
Winn also expressed confidence in Corona.
“I trust that Ms Corona will be an excellent president; I look forward to her leadership,” she said.
Hughes and Sanchez agreed.
Corona, for her part, was surprised the bylaw said board members could not serve more than one consecutive year in the same officer position.
“The reason I say that is because under new leadership it takes a little bit of time to acquire that (experience), she said. “I feel like this provides opportunities for building within and building upon a leader, and because we are a district board of five that we will learn and gain knowledge from each other, whether it’s from the longevity or the newness.”
Hughes said come time in December for the annual organizational meeting, it takes three votes to become the board president, vice president or clerk.
“That’s called the majority and when the majority chooses their leader that’s kind of how democracy works,” he said.
