PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors is scheduled to make a final decision, on Monday, in the process of redrawing the boundaries of its five divisions, from which the Board of Directors are elected.
According to the meeting agenda, the staff recommends the Board retains the existing map, as it meets all the necessary requirements.
In addition, over the course of three public meetings on the matter, no comments from the public were received.
Like agencies at all levels of government, the District is undergoing a redistricting process, using data from the 2020 Census to ensure each director represents equal portions of the community.
Based on the latest census data, the District includes 126,399 residents. This would mean each of the five divisions would have a little more than 25,000 residents, if divided equally.
The current map has a difference of 3.2% between the smallest and largest divisions, well below the requirement to have no more than a 10% difference.
A second map was prepared by contracted demographer Bear Demographics and Research, which was presented at two public meetings. This alternate map had small changes to each division, shifting population so the difference between the largest and smallest divisions was 1.6%.
The division map will be in place for the November elections.
Information on the redistricting process, including any draft maps to be considered, is available on the District’s Web site, www.palmdalewater.org, under the “Governance” tab, or by calling 661-456-1062.
The Board meeting is at 6 p.m. The public may participate via teleconference only, by calling 571-748-4021, with attendee PIN 483-430-972#
