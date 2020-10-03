PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning proposed Green Zones program would revise and update Title 22 to regulate organic wastes and recycling uses in accordance with a new state law that would impact rural areas in the Antelope Valley zoned for heavy agriculture.
The Antelope Valley does not have any proposed Green Zone districts. However, the different uses as far as recycling and waste management under changes to the zoning code will impact the Antelope Valley.
The new recycling and waste management revisions will establish new permitting processes to better regulate the uses, Tahirah Farris, Green Zones project manager, said Wednesday during a virtual presentation for members of the Association of Rural Town Council.
Proposed commercial waste uses permitted with a conditional use permit in heavy agriculture zones, or A-2, include organic waste facilities, such as composting, green waste, food waste, or mixed waste; recycling collection and processing facilities including auto dismantling; and solid waste facilities such as inert debris and solid waste landfills.
“The county does not anticipate citing any new landfills within the county; we’re really focusing on waste diversion. And so the organic waste, recycling waste types of uses are the ones that you’re probably going to see going forward,” Farris said.
The proposed new standards will require an environmental impact review and health impact assessment.
Littlerock Town Council Vice President Jeffrey Hillinger asked whether the proposed changes would affect community standards districts established by several rural communities in the Antelope Valley.
Farris said no.
“I don’t think that this will be in conflict with any CSDs but we will make sure to go through those to make sure that nothing is conflicting,” Farris said.
“For me, almost all of the Antelope Valley will have to play host to these waste recycling facilities with a conditional use permit, which I presume is required now if they’re not allowed as a matter of by-right. I have an issue with that also,” ARTC Director Susan Zahnter said.
Zahnter expressed concern about bio-solid spreading and green waste.
“We are a dumping ground for the city with green waste. Truck after truck after truck they come out there and they dump green waste. I don’t know how the Antelope Valley will eventually accommodate all its green waste from below. It catches on fire and it’s very difficult to put out,” Zahnter said.
Farris said the proposed facilities would still be subject to environmental review.
“They are prohibited in the high fire hazard zones,” Farris said.
“What that does though too is shrink the area where they’re allowed. That’s another concern is concentration of these places on A-2 property because almost all of our rural communities are now A-2,” Zahnter said.
Zahnter added she is concerned about rural communities that could be targeted areas because they are more isolated than others from sensitive uses as homes and schools as proposed in the Green Zones program.
If the city of Los Angeles ships its waste to AV...let's put it in their water, and ship it back to them (and charge them double).
