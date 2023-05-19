Palmdale parks

Palmdale Oasis Park will see the addition of a playground later this year, after the City Council approved an agreement for the work there.

 Artist concept courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — Two parks will have new playgrounds for local children to enjoy, after the City Council on Wednesday approved construction agreements to install them at Palmdale Oasis and Desert Sands parks.

The playground at Palmdale Oasis Park, 3850 East Ave. S, will be a new feature at that park, as it has never had a playground before.

