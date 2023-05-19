PALMDALE — Two parks will have new playgrounds for local children to enjoy, after the City Council on Wednesday approved construction agreements to install them at Palmdale Oasis and Desert Sands parks.
The playground at Palmdale Oasis Park, 3850 East Ave. S, will be a new feature at that park, as it has never had a playground before.
“We have waited a very long time to have this,” said Mayor Laura Bettencourt, who has advocated for such an installation for some time.
The playground will be constructed in an open field area adjacent to the Palmdale Oasis Recreation Center.
The new accessible playground will be approximately 1,000 square feet, with two sections: one geared toward children ages 2 to 5 and the other for children ages 5 to 12, according to the staff report.
This playground will have a wheelchair-accessible “We-Go-Swing,” which moves in a traditional back-and-forth direction.
Additional enhancements include a picnic table, trash cans and an accessible concrete sidewalk.
The Council unanimously awarded the $646,624 contract to build the playground to Landscape Structures, Inc. as part of the consent agenda and without discussion.
The Council also unanimously approved a $776,878 contract with Gametime to replace the existing playground at Desert Sands Park, 39117 Third St. East.
The new playground will meet Americans With Disabilities Act access requirements and feature two play areas: one geared toward children ages 2 to 5 and the other for those ages 5 to 12, according to the staff report.
Among the playground features are an obstacle course, sensory wave seat sliders, a sky run zip track, agility pods, climbing elements, spinners and slides.
The new equipment replaces the playground installed in the early 2000s, according to the staff report.
Both playground projects are funded through Measure AV sales tax funds.
Both playground projects are estimated to take about four months to complete, with the Desert Sands project expected to be completed by late summer and the Palmdale Oasis Park project by fall.
