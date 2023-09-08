PALMDALE — Ice cream lovers flocked to the new Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream store in Palmdale on Thursday for a taste of the creamy goodness in honor of the store’s grand opening.
The 2,000 square-foot store, at 39626 10th St, West, serves customers through walk-up windows. The store is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Larry and Janet Coltin were among Thursday’s customers. Larry selected Blue Monster, a blue vanilla ice cream with pieces of Oreo and Chips Ahoy cookies, and Janet chose a vegan option.
“Our friends that live in the Valley, they rave about it and we wanted to try it so we went to Las Vegas and we went to the one outside of Las Vegas,” Janet said. “And we’re very excited because we wanted to have a preview.”
Customer Omar Garcia wasn’t familiar with Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream. He stopped by to try it.
“This Oree-Dough sounds good,” he said, looking at a list of flavors.
“We need variety; it’s always good in the Antelope Valley,”
Franchise owners Jeanie and Stuart Broce, the proud parents of seven, were inspired to open a Handle’s Homemade Ice Cream by their children, who are big fans of the brand in Orange County.
They started working on getting a franchise in 2020.
“We were just thrilled to be able to open the store here,” co-owner Jeanie Broce said.
The Palmdale store is one of more than 100 locations across 11 states.
“We are striving to contribute to the growth of and positively influence our community. Handel’s embraces concepts we value, including giving back to our community and providing employment and mentorship to our local youth,” co-owner Stuart Broce said.
The store features 48 flavors available daily and more than 150 flavors seasonally rotated into the menu. The September flavors include popular picks such as Blue Monster, a blue vanilla ice cream with pieces of Oreo and Chips Ahoy cookies; horchata, a sweet cream and cinnamon ice cream; and pumpkin ripple, a pumpkin ice cream with marshmallow ripple. Another popular flavor is Monkey Business, a banana cake batter ice cream with fresh bananas, caramel ripple and brownie pieces.
The store has a stable of 22 flavors that are offered each month, including strawberry, chocolate and vanilla. There are also sherbets and sorbet.
“We’ll change out what we have based on what our customers like,” Jeanie Broce said. “We’re going to find our niche.”
She added, “If customers want something special, we’re going to do it for them.”
Customers can also get frozen bananas dipped in chocolate with nuts, a Handel Pop, ice cream sandwiches, shakes and a Frosty Paws frozen dog treat. The location offers free tiny baby cones for young children. The store will add birthday cakes in the future.
Jeanie Broce has a background in education and dance instruction. She is an event promoter in the dance competition arena. She also works as a flight attendant. Stuart Broce is retired from the US military. He served 25 years in the US Navy and Air Force. He also flew for NASA. He currently works as a commercial airline pilot.
Handel’s was founded in 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, by Alice Handel. Each batch of Handel’s ice cream is made fresh daily using Alice’s original methods and recipe.
Employee Bosten Goldschmeid filled a cup with strawberry ice cream for one customer and vanilla ice cream for another during the Thursday morning grand opening celebration.
“Banana cream pie,” Goldschmeid said when asked about his favorite flavor.
Goldschmeid was excited to get started serving customers.
“I did the Ohio training and I’ve been training here for six days,” he said.
Goldschmeid and his sister Enzie Goldschmeid, who also works at the store, went to Ohio to train at the corporate office. The corporate office also sent trainers to Palmdale.
The Palmdale store offers discounts to veterans and uniformed first responders. The Broces are excited to collaborate with nearby elementary and high schools by offering reading incentives, teacher appreciation initiatives, and school fundraisers.
“One of the things I love the most is the elementary kids can write letters about their teachers and the teacher that has the most letters we take free ice cream to the school,” Jeanie Broce said.
The Broces worked with the American Job Center of California to help staff their store. They had 379 applicants.
“It was really lovely to hear that that many kids wanted a job,” Jeanie Broce said. “We only could hire 30.”
The American Job Center put 20 young adults through the program. They provided them with shoes, pants and a uniform. The students learned workplace etiquette.
“When they came here, they rose to the top so quickly,” Jeanie Broce said. “That program is very helpful and just getting these youth at-risk, people who’ve been in the foster care system, they’re so grateful to be here.”
Prince Simpson was hired through the Job Center. He made fresh vanilla with Oreo ice cream in the back.
“I think it’s really fun,” he said of the job.
The store will eventually offer pickup, delivery and catering.
