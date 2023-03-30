PALMDALE — Palmdale City Councilman Eric Ohlsen is looking to upgrade to the statehouse next year, as he announced a run to represent the 23rd Senate District.
“I am thrilled to announce my candidacy for the California state Senate’s new 23rd District with the support of a coalition of outstanding leaders in our region,” he said in a statement released Wednesday. “I’m running for state Senate to fight for the future of my young son and our next generation. It’s long past time for the Antelope, Victor and Santa Clarita Valleys to be re-imagined as safe, affordable and vibrant communities for us to live, work and raise our families.”
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, currently represents the Antelope Valley in the 21st Senate District. Beginning with the 2024 election, the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys will be represented by the 23rd Senate District. The designation change and other slight boundary alterations came about due to redistricting following the 2020 census.
Wilk cannot run for re-election due to term limits. Under state law, a person may serve no more than 12 years in the Senate, Assembly or both, in any combination of terms. Wilk represented Assembly District 38 for four years from 2012 to 2016. He was first elected to the State Senate in 2016. He won re-election in 2020.
Ohlsen joins fellow Democrat Kipp Mueller, a labor and civil rights attorney who lost to Wilk in 2020, as the only candidates to declare their intent to run for the seat next year. Mueller has collected numerous endorsements from state politicians including, most recently, Assemblymember Rick Zbur.
Ohlsen’s candidacy is endorsed by his current boss, Assemblyman Juan Carrillo, D-Palmdale, whose District 4 seat he won in November 2022. He serves as Carrillo’s district director and ran for Palmdale mayor in November 2020.
Ohlsen also serves as executive director of the Community Coalition of Antelope Valley, a grassroots nonprofit to promote a cleaner and safer Palmdale. So far, the Community Coalition’s projects include regular cleanups in the community and a partnership with the Public Utilities Commission to bring broadband out to the High Desert.
“There is no one more fit or committed to representing the Antelope, Victor and Santa Clarita valleys than my friend and colleague Eric Ohlsen, which is why I am honored to endorse him for the California state Senate,” Carrillo said in a statement.
Ohlsen’s announcement comes two days shy of his 100th day in office representing Council District 4. During his time in office, Ohlsen, a registered Democrat, has been focused on tackling the challenges of affordable housing, public safety, homelessness, economic opportunity and transportation, the announcement said.
His candidacy is supported by fellow Palmdale Councilman Austin Bishop.
“As Eric’s colleague on the Palmdale City Council, I have seen firsthand his dedication to creating a forward-looking High Desert centered around good-paying middle class jobs, affordable housing, and quality, eco-friendly public transit,” Bishop said in a statement.
Antelope Valley Union High School District trustees Miguel Sanchez and Carla Corona also endorsed Ohlsen.
