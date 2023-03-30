Eric Ohlsen

PALMDALE — Palmdale City Councilman Eric Ohlsen is looking to upgrade to the statehouse next year, as he announced a run to represent the 23rd Senate District.

“I am thrilled to announce my candidacy for the California state Senate’s new 23rd District with the support of a coalition of outstanding leaders in our region,” he said in a statement released Wednesday. “I’m running for state Senate to fight for the future of my young son and our next generation. It’s long past time for the Antelope, Victor and Santa Clarita Valleys to be re-imagined as safe, affordable and vibrant communities for us to live, work and raise our families.”

