Coach’s

Coach’s Sports Bar and Grille staff includes (from left) Diane (no last name provided), Esperanza and Andrew Marroquin, Nickey and Fred Frakes, and Howard Harris.

 Photo courtesy of Marroquin Organization

LANCASTER — Coach’s Sports Bar and Grille, known for its tasty wings, has a new owner after longtime owners Fred and Nickey Frakes passed the torch to the Marroquin family.

Led by Andrew and Esperanza Marroquin, the family are the restaurant’s new owners, according to a release by the family.

