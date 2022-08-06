LANCASTER — Coach’s Sports Bar and Grille, known for its tasty wings, has a new owner after longtime owners Fred and Nickey Frakes passed the torch to the Marroquin family.
Led by Andrew and Esperanza Marroquin, the family are the restaurant’s new owners, according to a release by the family.
The purchase was completed, July 14, with a promise to keep the spirit and legacy of Coach’s going strong.
“Same wings, same sports, and the same beer,” the release said.
Andrew Marroquin gained experience in the restaurant business working in his parents’ (Hernando and Fran Marroquin) McDonald’s empire, McMarro Family Restaurants. Andrew Marroquin joined the company, in 2007, and was approved by McDonald’s as an owner/operator. He serves as president of the company.
Well-known for their vast amount of restaurant experience, the Marroquins are no stranger to the business. The Marroquins own 32 McDonald’s restaurants spanning from Bishop in the north to Oxnard on the coast, and a concentration in the Antelope and San Fernando valleys.
Seeing as this is a new venture to the family, it is all very exciting, the release said.
“We look forward to continuing the tradition at Coach’s Restaurant,” he said. “We’re beyond thrilled to be the one to carry the torch from Fred and his family.
“Don’t worry, Coach’s wings recipe will not be changing.”
Along with the growth of the family business, the Marroquins have always kept their support for Antelope Valley in mind. Through scholarships, donations, annual food drives and many donations. The Marroquin family constantly makes an effort to give back to those in need in our Valley.
For example, the family recently hosted a backpack giveaway for local students.
“Employees of both the Marroquin Family McDonald’s and Tacos El Superior company can rejoice,” the release said. “Thanks to a very generous donation from the Marroquin Organization, almost 400 backpacks across both companies are here to set the children up for the upcoming school year.”
The backpacks are stocked with pencils, pens, scissors, glue and many of the school supplies Antelope Valley students will need. Backpacks are available while supplies last.
Contact the company’s social media accounts at @tacoselsuperior, @mcdonaldswestcoast or @coachs_sportsbar for details.
