Obit-Walter Washington

Blues guitarist and singer Walter ‘Wolfman’ Washington performs with the Joe Krown Trio, in 2011, at the Louisiana Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans.

 Gerald Herbert/AP Photo

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans music legend Walter “Wolfman” Washington, a cornerstone of the city’s musical nightlife for decades, has died of cancer, just days after turning 79.

Washington died, Dec. 22, at Passages Hospice, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

