As of Saturday, California residents will be required to separate their food scraps and similar organic trash from other waste, part of an effort to keep organic waste from landfills, where they contribute to methane production.
Methane is a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.
While the law officially takes effect, on Jan. 1, enforcement is still some time off, as local hauler Waste Management rolls out the program incrementally.
The law, Senate Bill 1383, was passed, in 2016, to address the issue of methane and other pollutants released by organic waste in landfills. It set a target of reducing organic waste by 50%, by 2020, and 75%, by 2025.
According to CalRecycle, landfills release 20% of the state’s methane pollution, and organic waste such as food scraps, yard clippings and paper make up half of what is dumped in California landfills.
Much like separating recyclables, separating organic waste from other trash is intended to keep it from landfills.
To start, residents will be asked to place food scraps and similar matter in their designated green waste container, typically used for yard waste. New containers in a different color and that meet state standards will be gradually rolled out to customers, Waste Management officials said.
More information from the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale and Waste Management will be sent to customers in the coming months.
Waste Management officials said, via email, the goal is “to make the service easy and convenient to use.”
“When the City put the solid waste franchise agreement out to bid in 2016, we required bold measures to address organics in anticipation of the changes,” Palmdale Environmental Resources Manager Ben Lucha said. “We are currently in negotiations with Waste Management for amendments to the franchise agreement and are implementing other measures to ensure that the City is fully compliant with the changes.”
Commercial customers are already set up to handle the SB1383 mandates, with an established food waste collection program in place in Palmdale and Lancaster for a decade with Waste Management, officials said.
Businesses that do not generate food or green waste may be eligible for a waiver.
As for what happens to the organic waste once collected, Waste Management is working with local jurisdictions to establish the most appropriate processing option for the mixed food and green waste, which requires special handling, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.