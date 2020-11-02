LANCASTER — The Timelist Group is a nonprofit organization that offers a weekly food pantry and other programs and services for families.
“We’re new in town,” CEO Andre Wiley said.
The nonprofit organization started about eight years ago in the San Francisco Bay area. They added a housing program in Los Angeles in 2015. Now they are planting roots in the Antelope Valley.
In addition to the food pantry, Timelist Group offers professional family reunification or visitation monitoring services.
“It’s a kid-friendly environment where kids can come in and connect with their parents,” Wiley said.
Wiley and his wife Sanae purchased a home in the community.
“We’re here for the long haul to try to serve the community,” Wiley said.
Wiley was born and raised in south Los Angeles. He got in trouble as a youth and went to prison when he was 18 or 19.
“Changed my life when I was inside, got out, and actually started this organization in 2012,” Wiley said. “Now we are at about 68 employees.”
Wiley, 51, served 22 years in prison for a gang-related offense. He pledged to dedicate his life to serve the community if he got out. He was released about nine years ago and successfully completed his parole.
“My story allows me to change a lot of other lives because I have credibility,” Wiley said. “So when I talk to people about changing their life they listen to me because they see my past. So it’s easy to get folks to cross over and get out of the life (of) crime and criminality and things like that, and enjoy the work of serving others.”
The name Timelist started inside Avenal State Prison where Wiley served. Wiley rounded up other incarcerated men for a self-help group or rehabilitation program.
“I would always tell them you’re doing nothing but time so just get on the list so that you can join us,” Wiley said. “So they had to sign a list to get out to do the program.”
Wiley earned a small business management degree, and an associate’s degree while he was in prison. He also became a certified paralegal.
Timelist Group provides housing services in Los Angeles for people coming out of jail and the prison system. “In LA we have seven housing units where we provided 109 beds,” Wiley said.
The organization provides mentoring services in the San Francisco Bay Area.
“Before the pandemic hit us, we were actually in the process of starting housing there but got thrown off because of the pandemic,” Wiley said.
They moved to the Antelope Valley about two years ago. They offer community service work only here. They started the food pantry in July. The organization is part of the Los Angeles County Food Bank program.
“It’s starting to pick up,” Wiley said.
They will start delivering bags of food to the elderly and disable folks as well.
“We definitely want a relationship with our local folks here, not just the community but even city hall,” Wiley said. “We want everybody to be included.”
Wiley added they want to be inclusive. They have a relationship with existing organizations that are also helping the community.
”We’re not saying we’re coming in to save everybody. We just want to say that we’re a part of the solution,” Wiley said.
Timelist Group’s main office is at 311 East Ave. K-4.
They will have a donation box for the Marine Toys for Toys Foundation in the next couple of weeks.
Visit www.timelistgroup.com, call 661-579-0881 or email info@timelistgroup.com for details.
