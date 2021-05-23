Nancy Reagan was the controversial wife of President Ronald Reagan and her fascinating life has been captured in a new book by Washington Post writer Karen Tumulty.
Tumulty was a friend of Mrs. Reagan and has written a fair and even-handed 672-page volume on the wife of America’s 40th president.
Nancy Reagan’s life began in controversy at her birth, involving the date she was born, which she fudged throughout her life.
The young Nancy was bounced around among relatives until her mother married a physician who gave her life stability and a last name, which was an issue until she, as a child, managed with the help of a friendly attorney, to have her step-father adopt her and give her his name.
A less-than-successful actress, Nancy met her future husband in Hollywood and devoted the rest of her life to actor Ronald Wilson Reagan.
Nancy developed a love for her husband, who she called Ronnie, that surpassed everything in her life, including the couple’s children — one adopted; two from Ronnie’s first wife actress Jane Wyman, including one who died in infancy; and two of their own — a situation that caused the couple and their offspring problems throughout their lives.
Steely devotion
Her greatest accomplishment in life was her steely devotion to her husband, which contributed in large part to his success as a politician culminating in his successful effort to bring down the Soviet Union, which was opposed by the ultra-conservatives in his administration.
As president, Reagan was criticized for building up the U.S. military, especially with his “Star Wars” scheme to knock Soviet bombers out of the sky.
Although the weapon was ridiculed, a similar Israeli system called “Iron Dome” was downing Hamas missiles over that nation as this was written.
Reagan understood that despite all the Soviets’ bluster about their economic system, it didn’t work and their efforts to keep up with us militarily was destroying their economy, which helped him bring down what he called the “evil empire.”
On the Russian side, Reagan’s efforts were aided by their dependence on older leaders who “keep dying on me,” as Reagan told someone who asked why he hadn’t been dealing with them.
The ascendancy of Mikhail Gorbachev, a much younger leader, led to Reagan’s success and the end of the Soviet regime.
One problem in the relationship between Reagan and Gorbachev was the latter’s wife, the fanatical Communist Raisa Gorbachev, who was apparently not schooled in how to get along with others and drove Nancy nuts.
Staff difficulties
Nancy was difficult for her husband’s staff to deal with, beginning when he was California governor.
For some reason my late brother Mike was the only staffer able to deal with her.
When the Reagans arrived in Washington, chief of staff Jim Brady assigned Mike to act as an intermediary between the first lady and the White House staff.
Nancy was on the phone several times a day with Mike, who had two White House lines in his house in northwest Washington, in those pre-cell phone days.
Every time we visited Mike and his family at their home, Nancy would call at least once.
Tumulty wrote that on one occasion when Nancy was being especially stubborn on an issue, Brady called Mike.
“He walked in, gave Nancy a really big hug and walked out” without a word, which solved the problem, Tumulty wrote.
My wife Billye and I met Nancy only in “grip and grin” reception lines at White House state dinners, at which she was, as expected, warm and friendly.
Alzheimers
After the Reagans left the White House, the former president was stricken with Alzheimer’s disease.
Caring for the love of her life during the last 10 years of his life was Nancy’s finest and most challenging experience.
One of her biggest challenges after her husband passed, was politicians who tried to convince voters that they were like him when it was obvious that they weren’t even close, a problem that continues to this day.
Available on Amazon, the book is “The Triumph of Nancy Reagan.”
Roundabouts
For some reason, roundabouts are becoming popular as a way to “improve” traffic.
When I was a child in the San Joaquin Valley they were called “traffic circles.”
Bakersfield still has one on North Chester Avenue.
It’s called the Garces circle because it hosts a statue of Father Francisco Garces.
Accompanied by Spanish Conquistadors, Father Garces was the first European to visit our part of the world.
During his extensive travels on foot, he and his party walked through Oak Creek Pass in 1776 into what is now eastern Kern, heading for the Colorado River, leaving his name and the year he visited carved into a stone on Castle Butte east of California City.
That stone, which was laboriously removed from the mountain by several men including my father, Paul Deaver, was destroyed in a fire in a California City museum several years later.
The pioneering explorer was killed in a 1781 revolt in Yuma, Ariz.
Early one morning when I was a public safety radio dispatcher in Mojave in the mid-1950s, I heard a Bakersfield Police officer tell his dispatcher that “Father Garces has company in the traffic circle,” into which a drunk had managed to roll his car.
D.C. experience
I don’t like roundabouts, an opinion developed when I was living in our nation’s capitol.
Washington was laid out by a Frenchman called Pierre L’Enfant, who designed a city, which would prove unfriendly to motor vehicles when they arrived.
The latest roundabout proposed for the Antelope Valley is for the intersection of Highway 138 and 60th Street West. When completed, it may get drivers to slow down at that notorious death trap.
Let’s hope so.
And hope that no one proposes any of them here in eastern Kern County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.