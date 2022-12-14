Antelope Valley Mall

The Antelope Valley Mall has new owners who are interested in making improvements and building on its existing strengths as the region’s primary shopping center.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press files

PALMDALE — The new owners of the Antelope Valley Mall have plans to improve the long-standing regional shopping center.

Bridge Group Investments and Steerpoint Capital recently purchased the mall, for $60 million. Both partners have strong backgrounds in retail, and look to build on the mall’s existing strengths, increasing revenues rather than cutting costs to improve the bottom line.

