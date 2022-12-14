PALMDALE — The new owners of the Antelope Valley Mall have plans to improve the long-standing regional shopping center.
Bridge Group Investments and Steerpoint Capital recently purchased the mall, for $60 million. Both partners have strong backgrounds in retail, and look to build on the mall’s existing strengths, increasing revenues rather than cutting costs to improve the bottom line.
“We see this as an improvement plan,” Steerpoint Capital Managing Partner Bo Okoroji said, Tuesday. “We’re not coming in to demolish the thing; we’re not coming in to raze a significant portion. We are looking to make a better retail offering for the community.”
The improvements considered are adding new tenants — particularly to the empty former Forever 21/Mervyn’s space — bringing in new food and dining options, including a reimagined food court, and entertainment options that are currently lacking.
“We’ve had significant interest from entertainment users,” Okoroji said — family-oriented and nightlife.
Initially, within the first three years or so, plans call for a “light refresh” of the mall interior, along with exterior improvements. This is intended to help draw additional tenants by showing the new owners are interested in the mall’s performance.
“We’re really going to be focused on bringing in more full-service dining, upgrading the food court to make a better offering and back-filling the former Forever 21 box,” Okoroji said.
Among the Antelope Valley Mall’s strengths is the significant number of high-quality national chain stores with long-term leases, strong dining options and its position as the only such mall in the region.
The mall sees just under 10 million visitors annually, making it among the top third of malls nationwide, Okoroji said.
The location is also favorable from a logistics standpoint, where retailers can use it as the last mile for their supply chains, he said.
The new owners also announced they have contracted with Centennial to manage the mall’s day-to-day operations, an arrangement they have with their other retail installations.
Centennial brings relationships with a significant number of tenants. “Compared to other operators in the space, their reach is significantly larger,” he said.
As an example of the type of tenants Centennial attracts, the company brought the American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park to Santa Anita’s Main Place Mall.
“That is the type of unique, non-traditional mall tenants they have the capability of securing and that we’re pushing them and challenging them to bring to the center,” Okoroji said.
The Antelope Valley Mall is the second such acquisition for the financial partners; they purchased The Shops at Montebello, in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.