PALMDALE — Recent weeks have brought changes to the Antelope Valley Press.
On June 14, Steve Nakutin joined the newspaper as the new publisher. Since his arrival, he has worked with Valley Press staff on the appearance and readability of the paper. One of the biggest changes was implemented today.
You have probably already noticed that the newspaper is no longer four sections, with four pages. Instead, we are now offering two sections with eight pages each. You will still get the same amount of content, but it will be better placed and easier to find.
Another change that’s been implemented is the return of the community news. We have once again begun publishing local groups’ meetings. You can find thoses on the Valley Life page.
Your favorite columnists will also be found in a new spot. Beginning today, William Warford’s, Bill Deaver’s and Dennis Anderson’s columns will move to the Valley Life page, too. Elvie Ancheta and the Desert Gardener have always run on that page, so they will remain there.
Valley Life will focus on events and life in the Antelope Valley, so Hints from Heloise and Dear Annie will move off that page and run elsewhere in the newspaper.
What has traditionally been known as Second Front has a new name. It’s the National/World section, and you will still find all your national and world news there, but it will no longer be on B1. Today, you can find that content on Page A6.
Sports will move to B1, so you can find all the local, world and national sports there.
We value our readers’ feedback on the changes we’re making and would like to hear from you. Please send email to feedback@avpress.com and let us know what you think.
