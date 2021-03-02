PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council could see new boundaries drawn for the four City Council districts after the 2020 census is evaluated.
The City Council will hear a presentation at tonight’s meeting and give City staff guidance on how to proceed. For instance, there are two new laws to consider since the City first transitioned to council districts, beginning with the November 2016 election.
Senate Bill 1018 expanded the methods for redrawing district maps. Under this legislation, in addition to appointing an advisory, or an independent redistricting commission, the City Council may instead elect to appoint a hybrid commission or contract with Los Angeles County’s Citizen Redistricting Commission.
Assembly Bill 849, the Fair Maps Act, created standardized redistricting criteria aimed at keeping communities together and prohibiting partisan gerrymandering. The Act also expanded community outreach and public hearing requirements and timelines, which coincide with the state redistricting schedule.
The goals and requirements ensure that the district boundaries are geographically contiguous to the extent possible that the integrity of neighborhoods or communities of interest is preserved and that boundaries are clearly and easily identifiable.
“These are some of the basic goals that the City will need to look in looking at our council districts for the coming 10 years,” Anne Ambrose, director of Administrative Services, said Monday during a briefing.
She said there will also be a presentation on the different options the City Council has to consider to appoint an independent or advisory redistricting commission or a hybrid commission.
“Through the legislation, there is an extensive amount of input the City will need to solicit from the public on what those boundaries are and what the maps will look like, including a minimum of four public hearings throughout the process,” Ambrose said.
The census data is not expected to be released until September. The new maps are expected to be ready by the November 2022 election.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. It will be closed to in-person attendance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and resulting orders and direction from the state and Los Angeles County of Department of Public Health.
The agenda is available at https://cityofpalmdale.org/310/City-Council-Meetings Members of the public may address the City Council regarding items listed or not listed on the printed agenda. Unless otherwise extended by a majority vote of the City Council, comments shall be limited to three minutes per speaker.
Those interested may participate via Zoom webcast by going to the link https://zoom.us/j/92849753782?pwd=TzFzVEZ4eFZPNTFqY0k0ZXhvYWsvUT09
Participants may also join the Zoom meeting by dialing 669-900-9128, with the webinar ID 928 4975 3782 and passcode 734913.
The meeting will be broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 27. It is also available online at www.cityofpalmdale.org
For details contact the City Clerk’s office at 661-267-5151 or email cityclerk@cityofpalmdale.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.