LANCASTER — The city will replace landscaping and irrigation systems at 22 locations throughout the city.
The City Council, on Nov. 9, awarded an approximately $2.99 million Public Works construction project bid to Marina Landscape Inc. of Orange. The contractor was the lowest responsible bidder out of five bids for the public works construction project.
The project is the first in the city’s Landscape Restoration Program. The Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Community Services Department and the city manager’s office initiated the program to create a cohesive look for landscaping throughout the city, according to a staff report.
Proposed locations include medians in front of Lancaster Municipal Stadium, medians along Business Center Parkway, and landscaping areas along the Sierra Highway Bike Path, according to the report.
Were there not any local bids...? Who is swapping spit with Marina landscaping...? I have a friend that stated they bid constructing Sheriff Stations "at cost" and make no money on the original bid (you cannot go below cost to build in your bid..it is illegal) then when they request upgrades or changes...in comes the money train. Seems like A.V. business has been sold out...why is that...? Now kneel...you tax paying obedient servants.
