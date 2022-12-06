LOS ANGELES — The new head of the nation’s largest sheriff’s department vowed, Saturday, to usher in an era of integrity and collaboration after his predecessor’s tenure was marked by clashes with other public officials and allegations that ganglike groups of deputies ran amok within the agency.

Robert Luna took an oath of office during a noontime ceremony with family at his side. He officially begins his term as the 34th Los Angeles County sheriff, this week, after winning election last month by a landslide.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

When the Los Angeles City Council wanted to act like Dictators...Villanueva told the Dirtbags to "F" off. If this new Sheriff decides to lick the Council members boots...that makes him a POS. I will give Luna a chance..he better not be a "yes" man to a group of Dirtbags (with the exception of Barger she Rocks !! )

